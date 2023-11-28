Hunter Biden: I'll Testify, But Let's Make It Public, Mkay?

The President's son, Hunter Biden, is like crack to Republicans. Amazingly, they think they have something because of Hunter's past as a drug addict. Nothing from that sort of life looks pretty; ask Donald Trump Jr., although he won't admit to his past—all signs on my drug-ometer point to Junior still partaking in blow.

Biden has offered to testify publicly before Congress in response to a subpoena from Republicans investigating nearly every aspect of his business dealings as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into his father, as they vociferously try to tie Hunter's past misgivings to his father. Hunter Biden did not grant Republicans with a closed-door meeting as requested. This will be public, and it will take place in December.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) really doesn't want Hunter to testify publicly.

"Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won't stand with House Republicans.



NBC News reports:

Comer is spearheading the impeachment inquiry into Biden in conjunction with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo. In his letter, Lowell rebuked Republicans for their subpoenas focusing on the Biden family's business dealings, which were issued after Comer requested thousands of bank records connected to Hunter and the President's brother James Biden, as well as other members of their family, and several business associates. "Your Committee has been working for almost a year—without success—to tie our client's business activities to his father. You state that one of your purposes is to review how a President's family's business activities raise ethics and disclosure concerns to inform the basis for a legislative solution," Lowell wrote. "But all your focus has been on this President's family while turning a blind eye toward former President Trump and his family's businesses, some of which the family maintained while serving in office—an area ripe to inform your purported legislative pursuits." Lowell noted that the President's son is a private citizen who never served in any public office nor worked in any family business, unlike members of the Trump family, before accusing Republicans of having "manipulated" Hunter Biden's "legitimate business dealings" and his battles with substance abuse addiction "into a politically motivated basis for hearings to accuse his father of some wrongdoing."

If Hunter Biden testifies publicly, neither party can walk out into the den of reporters while spewing their version of what happened that can't be backed up. This should clear it up. Why would Comer not want the truth to get out? I can't possibly imagine.

