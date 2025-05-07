India and Pakistan are threatening war with each other. This escalation began when India attacked Pakistan with missiles. The missile strike occurred two weeks after a terrorist attack in Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir. The terrorist attack killed 26 people.

Reuters reports that this is the "worst clash in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours."

India said it struck nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants that killed 25 Hindu tourists and one local in Indian Kashmir last month. Pakistan said at least 26 of its civilians had been killed and that India "had ignited an inferno in the region". Islamabad pledged to respond "at a time, place and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty", emphatically rejecting Indian allegations it had terrorist camps on its territory.

These are two nuclear powers that have been at each other for decades.

It's not surprising that JD Vance just visited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to talk trade deals, and then missiles began flying.

The vice-president is a pestilence of destruction wherever he goes.

How is Grandpa Syphilis reacting to this urgent situation?

India launched missiles at neighbor and rival Pakistan on Wednesday. When asked about recent escalations on Tuesday, President Trump called it “a shame.” — NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 2025-05-07T15:30:38Z

Kargil conflict (1999): Major US diplomatic role in de-escalation. India-Pakistan standoff (2002): Major US diplomatic role in de-escalation. Post-Mumbai attacks (2008): Major US diplomatic role in de-escalation. India-Pakistan on brink of war (2025): Trump says "It's a shame" and does nothing. — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) 2025-05-06T23:32:00.701Z

Meanwhile, this protest sign says it all: