This Would Not Have Happened If Kamala Harris Was President

India and Pakistan are threatening war with each other. This escalation began when India attacked Pakistan with missiles. The missile strike occurred two weeks after a terrorist attack in Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir. The terrorist attack killed 26 people.
Reuters reports that this is the "worst clash in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours."
India said it struck nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants that killed 25 Hindu tourists and one local in Indian Kashmir last month. Pakistan said at least 26 of its civilians had been killed and that India "had ignited an inferno in the region".
Islamabad pledged to respond "at a time, place and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty", emphatically rejecting Indian allegations it had terrorist camps on its territory.
These are two nuclear powers that have been at each other for decades.
