Who The F*k Is JD Vance? We Think We Have Your SHOCKINGLY FUNNY Truth

He has no core, no real beliefs, no sense of himself, is uncomfortable in his own skin...Does JD Vance even know who JD Vance is?
By Cliff SchecterAugust 8, 2024

It's been quite a few weeks watching the the serial cringe that is JD Vance. The man has no core, no real beliefs, no sense of himself, is uncomfortable in his own skin...

The Real Question Is: Does JD Vance even know who the F JD Vance is? From the fake laugh when he feels humiliated to the bursts of anger and political compass that points in any direction the wind is blowing. We think we've found a parody from a film that so closely resembles Vance it's part funny, part uncomfortable.

Watch the video! Then SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge for more content like this every day!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon