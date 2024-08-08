Who The F*k Is JD Vance? We Think We Have Your SHOCKINGLY FUNNY Truth

It's been quite a few weeks watching the the serial cringe that is JD Vance. The man has no core, no real beliefs, no sense of himself, is uncomfortable in his own skin...

The Real Question Is: Does JD Vance even know who the F JD Vance is? From the fake laugh when he feels humiliated to the bursts of anger and political compass that points in any direction the wind is blowing. We think we've found a parody from a film that so closely resembles Vance it's part funny, part uncomfortable.

