Will Dems Give Up The 60-Vote Threshold Just To Appear Tough?

You bet they will! Call your senator, tell them to vote NO on cloture.
By Susie MadrakMarch 13, 2025

Via Talking Points Memo:

With less than three days to go before the government runs out of cash, Chuck Schumer is calling for a vote on the 30-day continuing resolution that top Democratic appropriators unveiled Monday night. Senate Democrats are struggling with how to move forward after House Republicans shoved through the Trump-backed seven-month continuing resolution on Tuesday.

[...] Senate Democrats will eventually have to make a decision. Support the MAGA CR — with no guardrails against Trump and his billionaire friend’s rampage through the federal government and congressionally approved funds — or allow Republicans to try to blame them for a government shutdown.

And they are well aware of the impossible choice.

“A CR may enable more firings but closing the government may be even more welcome to Elon Musk because it gives him an excuse to fire more people. And he can blame it on the Democrats,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “I’m leaning toward no on the CR because I think it creates a slush fund for Donald Trump without any real guardrails or accountability to the Congress, and we should not be ceding the power of the purse in this way.”

But this is a head fake from Schumer, according to Josh Marshall:

Okay, Schumer's speech was a head fake. This is the Senate D caucus trying to fool their own supporters. Sorry to say that but that's what's happening.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T22:11:06.321Z

2/ The plan seems to be to vote for cloture and then Thune agrees as his part of the bargain to allow a vote on basically an amendment to the bill. Probably something like Murray's bill. So you give up the 60 vote threshold. Have a vote on each version and the GOP one wins. End of story.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T22:11:06.322Z

3/ The point of this to temporarily confuse the issue so that Senate Ds can say they vote for their version while allowing the GOP version to pass. The critical point is that it's handing the GOP the 60 vote threshold for nothing.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T22:11:06.323Z

That's the real story: "The critical point is that it's handing the GOP the 60 vote threshold for nothing."

And that means Democrats will lose the ability to filibuster on budget issues for the rest of the year just so Republicans can't blame them for the shutdown.

Let me be clear: I'm not accusing Chuck Schumer of lying. He's telling us the plan is to support cloture to get a vote on a 30-day "clean" CR. But doing that means giving up the right to filibuster the GOP's "dirty" CR. That's just a fact. And once that happens, it will pass on a majority vote.

Ed Kilgore (@edkilgore.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T22:49:37.460Z

How many needless policy Ls did they take in the name of the sacrosanct 60-vote threshold under previous administrations? And now, the moment it might actually serve to protect something, they look for cynical excuses to give it away.

Greg Fingas (@gregfingas.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T22:42:17.214Z

https://bsky.app/profile/eschatonblog.com/post/3lk74z4r7zc2g

Key point here www.huffpost.com/entry/democr...

Paul Blumenthal (@paulblumenthal.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T21:29:32.250Z

Call your senators. Tell them to vote NO on cloture.

(202) 224-3121

