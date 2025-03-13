'Where Is Elon Musk!?: Top Democrat Brings The Fire To DOGE Meeting

More of this, please!
By Conover KennardMarch 13, 2025

Conecticut Democrat John Larson wasn't taking DOGE's bullshit today. He was spitting mad during a DOGE hearing and called out Elon Musk for trying to cut Social Security. This is what we need from Democrats right now, and Larson delivered.

"We're an equal branch of government, and you start off with a blather, and yet look at the empty seats here," Larson said. "Where's Elon Musk?"

"I'm sure he's a genius and is a very credible person because of the wealth he's accumulated," he continued. "But that does not put him above the law or the responsibility to come before this committee in this Congress."

"If he's so great, if these plans and all the fraud and abuse that he's found are so eminent, why isn't he here explaining it?" he asked. "You know why."

"Because he's out to privatize Social Security," he said. "He's been on television the last couple of days talking exactly about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and what he intends to do. Privatize it."

"The American people, some of them may have been born at night, but not last night," he added.

He took to the Bad Place with more to say:

OK, he's wrong about Musk being a genius or credible, but he's right about everything else. Larson was probably being sarcastic about that since Republicans only represent the billionaire class. The wealthiest man in the world wants to go after our safety nets, and MAGA is cool with that without realizing that red states will be hit hardest.

The entire 5-minute clip is worth watching:

Discussion

