Did Trump's Team JUST Fire Elon Musk??

But here’s the real question: Did Trump just throw Musk under the bus? Did the former guy, in a rare moment of brutal honesty (or, more likely, sheer pettiness), admit that Musk isn’t actually in charge? Or did Elon just get fired from a position he thought he had?
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 19, 2025

But here's the real question: Did Trump just throw Musk under the bus? Did the former guy, in a rare moment of brutal honesty (or, more likely, sheer pettiness), admit that Musk isn't actually in charge? Or did Elon just get fired from a position he thought he had?

The Lord-of-the-Flies chaos that surrounds Trump makes it impossible to know anything for sure, except that America willingly put the only known s*tshow that walks (mostly) upright back in the Oval Office after already seeing Pandemonium: Round 1. But we can make educated guesses based on history, personality & context.

Watch the rest of the livestream conversation here to find out what Trump & Musk may be up to, and how their relationship may be getting...frayed. Then recall how we've been failed by corporate media, how our country's been propagandized by right-wing media, and please support the only antidote: Independent Media. Just by *subscrbing*for free to my Youtube, you will help me continue to grow and spread the message.

