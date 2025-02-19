Did Trump's Team JUST Fire Elon Musk??

Well, well, well…looks like the bromance may be over. Trump’s legal team just filed a court briefing claiming that Elon Musk doesn’t run DOGE—the Department of Government Oversight and Efficiency—which, let’s be honest, is about as efficient as a dial-up internet connection in 1998. But here’s the real question: Did Trump just throw Musk under the bus? Did the former guy, in a rare moment of brutal honesty (or, more likely, sheer pettiness), admit that Musk isn’t actually in charge? Or did Elon just get fired from a position he thought he had?

The Lord-of-the-Flies chaos that surrounds Trump makes it impossible to know anything for sure, except that America willingly put the only known s*tshow that walks (mostly) upright back in the Oval Office after already seeing Pandemonium: Round 1. But we can make educated guesses based on history, personality & context.

Watch the rest of the livestream conversation here to find out what Trump & Musk may be up to, and how their relationship may be getting...frayed. Then recall how we've been failed by corporate media, how our country's been propagandized by right-wing media