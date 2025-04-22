Poor Elmo! He's Tired Of 'Vicious And Unethical' Attacks

We won't be happy until he's stripped of every government contract.
By Susie MadrakApril 22, 2025

Elon Musk is reportedly set to leave his government role because he’s tired of what he sees as a litany of "vicious and unethical" attacks from the left. Via The Independent:

It remains unclear when Musk will depart as head of the Department of Government Efficiency; his special government employee status will expire at the end of next month. A person familiar with his thinking told The Post that Musk thinks that his work at DOGE won’t be diminished because of his departure, noting that staffers have already established themselves across a slew of federal agencies.

But speculation of Musk’s possible departure comes as his influence in the administration appears to wane. The New York Times reported last week that the acting commissioner of the IRS was being replaced after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent complained that Musk had his preferred candidate installed without Bessent’s support. Musk has also annoyed other cabinet members by failing to coordinate with them in cost-cutting moves.

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has said that Musk should leave his government role and once again focus his efforts on Tesla, arguing that the company is facing a “code red” moment.

TIL there are people in Wall Street that still believe

1) Elon is smart
2) Quitting DOGE will save Tesla

Sorry both those ships sailed and then sunk
www.bloomberg.com/news/article...

David Berg (@schellbrewer.bsky.social) 2025-04-21T01:57:38.127Z

Trump yells at the FED & ruins the economy for the third time this month.

Pete Hegseth prepares to lose his job after being hit by a second war-plan group chat.

Elon Musk considers quitting politics because nobody will laugh at his jokes.

The Pope calls JD Vance an awful person and then dies.

Nic Anstett (@nicanstett.bsky.social) 2025-04-21T17:39:26.132Z

Elon livestreams and gets trolled and cyberbullied the way most do on X and I love this for him — of course he ended up quitting.

Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) 2025-04-09T10:54:29.849Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon