Hey, Dems! President Elon Musk Is Wildly Unpopular

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found what may be the least surprising news ever: Americans don’t want unelected billionaires as a shadow president. I doubt Elon Musk’s Nazi salutes and Nazi jokes helped much. Unfortunately for the billionaire dips**t, his popularity is sinking. This is good news for Democrats.

Oh, and Puppet Donald Trump isn’t popular, either.

AP has more details, albeit smothered in bothsides whitewash. But the bottom line is that only about 10% think it’s a good thing for Trump to rely on billionaires for advice on government policy. The actual poll shows that only 29% approve of Trump creating Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Only 36% have a favorable view of Musk.

Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal is even worse in its whitewashing of its own poll. But it’s not hard to see that Musk is deeply unpopular in that poll, too. Only 39% think it’s a good idea for Musk to be advising Trump on federal spending cuts. You have to click through to the actual poll to find out that 51% of registered voters have an unfavorable opinion of the dips**t. 40% of them have a very unfavorable opinion of him. As Democrat Sawyer Hackett pointed out in his Blue Sky post, Musk’s total approval dropped 11 points in the less than three months since WSJ’s October poll. Sad!

In other words, there is every reason for Democrats to oppose President Musk and Puppet Trump with every tool at their disposal.