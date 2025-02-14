'Chaos': Department Of Veterans Affairs Dismisses 1,000 Workers

Credit: Adam Fagen/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardFebruary 14, 2025

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the dismissal of more than 1,000 employees, which aligns with DOGE's Musk and his co-president's wave of layoffs. As Demond_1020 said in the Veterans Affairs subreddit, "I was one of the 1000. 100% disabled Vet, started working in September." Demond_1020's job, he said in a separate post, was as a 1712 - Training Specialist. There are others, too.

ABC News reports:

With daily executive orders and changes from the White House, some veterans are concerned about the impact on the military.

More than 70,000 federal workers are taking President Trump's buyouts.

As the new administration focuses on reducing the government workforce, some veterans are worried about what that means for their benefits and services at the VA hospital. The Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins addressed concerns that veterans' benefits might be targeted for cuts.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement more than 1,000 new workers were dismissed as part of the new wave of layoffs.

Veteran Scott Peoples is part of a group of other former military members who want leaders to be more responsible. Peoples worries even more change is possible -ultimately impacting health services.

"Just the way they've gone about it and just taking a wrecking ball and to the federal government and creating chaos everywhere and not having a plan of, you know, maybe phasing out certain jobs or letting people know," Peoples said.

Via NBC News:

Employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs say President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders and policy changes have already chipped away at staff morale, and now they fear the impact will be felt by the country’s 9 million veterans for whom the VA provides lifelong care and benefits.

Nearly a dozen VA employees working in various capacities across the U.S. — from a boiler plant operator in Nebraska to a cancer researcher in the northwest — spoke with NBC News about how the changes have already affected their jobs.

More than half of them used the same word to describe what they’ve experienced: chaos.

Imagine if Kamala Harris had won the election and pulled this stunt or if Joe Biden had. The outrage from the right would have been deafening.

U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs confirms it has dismissed more than 1,000 employees

A once unthinkable concept for an agency that operates 100+ major hospitals and many hundreds more clinics

And processes veterans benefits

news.va.gov/press-room/v...

Scott MacFarlane (@macfarlanenews.bsky.social) 2025-02-14T03:23:56.049Z

If Veterans complained about the long waits to get medical appointments well now it will be worst.

🌻Gaby-Nie wieder ist jetzt🇺🇲🇲🇽🏳️‍🌈 (@gabyvon.bsky.social) 2025-02-14T04:34:25.146Z

The MAGA regime has now fired over 1,000 employees from the U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs. This agency that is already severely understaffed, operates over 100 major hospitals and several hundred clinics and processes veterans benefits.

This is what hating veterans looks like.

Ricky Davila (@therickydavila.bsky.social) 2025-02-14T03:12:45.446Z

And then there's this:

🇺🇸 Veterans Need Congress to Pass a Responsible Budget.
The numbers tell a story:
9 million veterans rely on Medicare
1.2 million depend on SNAP for food security
+2 million children of post-9/11 veterans need family support programs
+400,000 VA employees deliver critical care & services every day.

House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Democrats (@democrats-veterans.house.gov) 2025-02-13T22:05:30.508Z

