'Chaos': Department Of Veterans Affairs Dismisses 1,000 Workers

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the dismissal of more than 1,000 employees, which aligns with DOGE's Musk and his co-president's wave of layoffs. As Demond_1020 said in the Veterans Affairs subreddit, "I was one of the 1000. 100% disabled Vet, started working in September." Demond_1020's job, he said in a separate post, was as a 1712 - Training Specialist. There are others, too.

ABC News reports:

With daily executive orders and changes from the White House, some veterans are concerned about the impact on the military.

More than 70,000 federal workers are taking President Trump's buyouts.

As the new administration focuses on reducing the government workforce, some veterans are worried about what that means for their benefits and services at the VA hospital. The Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins addressed concerns that veterans' benefits might be targeted for cuts.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement more than 1,000 new workers were dismissed as part of the new wave of layoffs.

Veteran Scott Peoples is part of a group of other former military members who want leaders to be more responsible. Peoples worries even more change is possible -ultimately impacting health services.

"Just the way they've gone about it and just taking a wrecking ball and to the federal government and creating chaos everywhere and not having a plan of, you know, maybe phasing out certain jobs or letting people know," Peoples said.