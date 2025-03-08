Elon: Don't Blame Me For The Federal Firings Of The People I Fired

This is straight out of the GOP playbook. Dipfuckingshit billionaire Elon Musk told Republican lawmakers that he is not to blame for the firings of thousands of federal workers, including veterans. Has he ever heard of DOGE? It's not the best publicity to fire veterans. Musk alleged that those decisions are left to the various federal agencies, even though he was seen at CPAC with a chainsaw.

The Associated Press reports:

The message from one of President Donald Trump's most influential advisers came as Republicans publicly support Musk's work at the Department of Government Efficiency — which claims to be digging up waste, fraud and abuse — but are privately raising questions as personnel cuts ripple through communities across the nation. "Elon doesn't fire people," said Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., after a dinner-time pizza meeting with Musk in the basement of the Capitol. "He doesn't have hiring and firing authority," added Hudson, who leads the House Republicans' campaign arm. "The president empowered him to go uncover this information, that's it." It's a remarkable shift of emphasis away from the chainsaw-wielding tech entrepreneur whose vast power has made him an admired, revered and deeply feared figure in the second Trump administration.

We've seen this before with conservatives: You didn't see me say those things I said. . Musk has been all over the Bad App bragging about this shit. We need to stop feeding billionaires. Either that, or we can eat the rich, starting with a filet of Musk. I'm a pretty good cook. I'll invite y'all over when the time comes.