How Dare THREE Different Judges Say No To President Elmo?

"We have TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY,” he bemoaned!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 27, 2025

Elon Musk posted through his frustrated tears as he watched America’s checks and balances system spoil his big DOGE plans in real time. Poor Elmo! Via the New Republic:

On Tuesday, three different judges rejected three core Trump policies in the span of 90 minutes. Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction that stops the Trump administration from freezing federal grants and loans indefinitely, saying that Trump’s freeze was “irrational, imprudent, and precipitated a nationwide crisis.”

Judge Amir Ali ordered the Trump administration to pay foreign aid-related money owed to government contractors and nonprofit groups by Wednesday night, saying that Trump’s authority was “not limitless” And finally, Judge Jamal Whitehead issued his own preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s refugee ban.

These successive constitutional losses sent the South African billionaire into a frenzy.

“What is the point of having democratic elections if unelected activist ‘judges’ can override the clear will of the people?” Musk wrote in response to Whitehead’s injunction. “Well, that’s no democracy at all!”

How dare they say no to Elmo? Don't they know he has a genius IQ?

“If ANY judge ANYWHERE can block EVERY Presidential order EVERYWHERE, we do NOT have democracy, we have TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY,” he continued, complaining about a judiciary system that conservatives had no issue with when they happened to block Biden orders.

If you go to the trouble of buying a U.S. president and getting permission to execute their joint fascist plans, WHAT THE HELL IS THE POINT OF BEING THE RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD?

When any judge can just say NO to him?

UPDATE: One judge just issued a stay to the USAID contracts, and that was SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts.

BREAKING: At Trump administration's request, Chief Justice John Roberts grants stay putting on hold lower court order for USAID to pay by tonight about $2B in foreign-aid bills. Sets response by Friday noon. Doc: www.documentcloud.org/documents/25... Earlier: www.politico.com/news/2025/02...

Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) 2025-02-27T02:32:49.696Z

