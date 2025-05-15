MAGA Morons' New Excuse For Trump Pushing Doctored Tattoo Photos

Someone needs to tell these morons that Trump was the one insisting that the obviously Photoshopped image of the tattoos on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's knuckles was supposedly real, and not a "caption."

During a segment on this Wednesday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, Trump suck-up and Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds was asked about some of the hearings earlier that same day, and of course the two of them framed it as some sort of disaster for Democrats, rather than the shit-show it actually was for the likes of Kristi Noem and RFK Jr.

INGRAHAM: What's the mood up there on Capitol Hill? Is it just desperation because it looks like it? DONALDS: Full desperation. Look, the Democrats really don't have any leadership. They don't know where to take their party. Are they going to moderate? Are they going to become more progressive? Are they going to stay in Democrat status quo? They don't know. And so all they have is the lash out factor, doing these types of hearings, raising the craziest things that don't actually matter, getting caught in the weeds on weird people like Kilmar Garcia, like that's now the poster child for what deportations are going to look like in the United States. The Democrats are going to take that side of the argument? INGRAHAM: Speaking of that, Congressman Swalwell had a bit of a fit over the photo of Abrego Garcia's hands.

Cue the exchange between Swalwell and Noem, where he continually tried to get her to admit that the photo was doctored, and her repeatedly refusing to give him a straight answer.

Here comes the bullshit where they pretend Trump was not saying the image was real during his pathetic interview with ABC's Terry Moran.

INGRAHAM: So the picture was translating the symbols on the on the knuckles, so it was saying, M... this stands for M, this stands for S. So when he's saying it's doctored, he literally knows he's lying.

DONALDS: Yeah, he does. INGRAHAM: But he does it anyway. DONALDS: Let me help my colleague who has no credibility. That picture has what's called a caption.

The caption is to explain what the tattoo means so everybody in our country has the same piece of information. President Trump ran on and won on deporting criminal illegal aliens. That's what he's doing. But when you do that, it completely destroys the narrative of the Democrat Party over the last couple of decades, which calls for completely leaving our borders unsecured and allowing anybody in the country. So they're left trying to defend the indefensible. So if they continue to do this, they're going to lose, but that's okay, because they have no policy, they have no strategy. Republicans have the solution for the future of this nation and commend the cabinet of President Trump. INGRAHAM: That's what I'm saying. DONALDS: He has chosen great cabinet officials who are pushing back and they're winning the war. INGRAHAM: And I think they're getting better and better. DONALDS: Yes.

Even if you buy their ridiculous lie that Trump knew it was some sort of caption, the meaning of the tattoos is in dispute as well. The ones lying and "trying to defend the indefensible" when they know better are these two.