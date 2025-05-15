Hey ICE Barbie, Trump DID Share Fake Abrego Garcia Photo

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem refused to answer a simple question from Rep. Eric Swalwell during today's House hearing about the doctored tattoo photo Trump used to smear Abrego Garcia as a terrorist after they deported him to El Salvador.

For much of his questioning, Noem refused to even look at the blown up photo provided by Rep. Swalwell.

SWALWELL: Madam Secretary, you agree that the letters MS and the number 13 in Times Roman numeral font, that they are doctored on this photo, right?

Congressman, Abrego Garcia, a known member of MS-13, it wasn't based off of tattoos.

It was based off an entire case.

And I'll accept that for the purpose of this question.

You agree, though, that this is doctored.

Is that right?

The same protocols that are applied to every individual with law enforcement.

Madam Secretary, I want you to have credibility, and I want you to be taken seriously.

Is this doctored or is it not doctored?

I'm not taken quite seriously.

Is it doctored or not doctored?

Because I appreciate the importance that the president has given me to do this job.

I understand.

Is it doctored or not doctored?

I have a bullshit detector.

I'm just asking you, is this doctored or not doctored?

Sir, the protocols in the case built against Abrego Garcia were exactly the same.