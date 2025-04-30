Lying Trump Confronted Over Holding Up Photoshopped Image Of Deported Man's Tattoos

Trump was none too happy with ABC's Terry Moran for daring to point out that he held up a photoshopped image of the supposed MS-13 tattoos on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's knuckles.

Trump Argues With ABC’s Terry Moran About Photoshopped Image: ‘He Had MS-13 On His Knuckles Tattooed!’

President Donald Trump spent nearly two minutes arguing that a photoshopped image was real during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday. [...] During a discussion about the deportation of illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Trump referenced a photograph of Garcia’s knuckles, which showed his real tattoos – a marijuana leaf, a smiley face, a cross, and a skull – below the letters “MS13,” which had been edited on.

Here's more on the back and forth after Moran dared to point out that the clearly photoshopped image Trump posted has been disputed:

Trump: Wait a minute, he had “MS-13” on his knuckles tattooed! Moran: He had some tattoos that are interpreted that way, but let’s move on. Trump: Wait a minute. Hey, Terry. Terry. Terry. Don’t do that. Moran: He did not have the letter “MS-13.” Trump: It says “MS-13.” Moran: That was photoshopped. Trump: That was photoshopped? Terry, you can’t do that. They’ve given you the big break of a lifetime. You know, you’re doing the interview. I picked you because, frankly, I had never heard of you, but that’s okay. But I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice. He had “MS-13” tattooed. Terry. Terry. Do you want me to show you the picture? Moran: I saw the picture. Trump: And you think it was photoshopped? Well, don’t photoshop it, go look at his hand. He had “MS-13.” Moran: He did have tattoos that can be interpreted that way. I’m not an expert on them. Trump protested, “No, no. He had MS, as clear as you can be. Not interpreted. This is why people no longer believe the news because it’s fake news.” Moran pointed out, “Well, when he was photographed in El Salvador, they aren’t there, but let’s just go on. They aren’t there in El Salvador. Take a look at the photograph.” “They weren’t there, but they’re there now, right?” asked Trump, to which Moran replied, “No!”

Moran kept trying to change the topic and allowed Trump to steamroll him, despite the fact that he clearly knew that Trump was completely full of shit.

Why in holy hell he didn't just straight up say "Hey, we've got pictures of him visiting with Sen. Van Hollen, and there weren't any MS-13 tattoos on his knuckles, so did you know the image was photoshopped, or do you not care that a member of your staff allowed you to make a fool of yourself?" is beyond me.

Trump can't stand up to the slightest bit of scrutiny. They need to quit backing down when they've got him cornered in a lie rather than giving in like Moran did here.