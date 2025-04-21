'I Have Tattoos': Dem Rebukes Fox News Pundit For 'Bad Commentating' On Deported Man

Democratic strategist Theryn Bond pushed back against GOP strategist Erin Maguire after she defended the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia based solely on his tattoos.
By David EdwardsApril 21, 2025

During a Sunday panel on Fox News, Maguire insisted that the issue was a "winnable cause for Republicans" after President Donald Trump's administration mistakenly refused due process rights to Garcia.

"Immigration is the one political issue right now that Republicans remain very strong in polling on," she said. "So the more Democrats talk about Abrego, the better it is for Republicans."

"The White House put out plenty of photos of that man's hand tattoos that were MS-13," she continued. "It's very hard to say this man was not a gang member and that we should be fighting very hard to keep him in the United States when he shouldn't be here."

"Democrats are playing politics with an MS-13 gang member as their martyr right now."

Bond immediately disagreed with the Republican strategist.

"I think it's bad media and bad policy and bad commentating, to be frankly honest, if we are talking about these allegations but making them fact," she explained. "Where is the proof? If he is an MS-13 gang member with that affiliation, where is the proof? I have tattoos."

"What if somebody accused me of being a gang member simply because of perceived tattoos that maybe they don't understand or know the meaning of?" Bond asked. "Then we would be picking up people all across the United States and disappearing them, which should never happen."

