Kristi Noem Hails Trump As The Leader Of Venezuela

DHS Sec Kristi Noem said Trump will decide who leads Venezuela if he doesn't like who takes over after Nicolas Maduro, which makes Demented Donald the actual leader of that country.

Marco Rubio has claimed the Trump administration was only fulfilling an arrest warrant for Maduro that gave them permission to attack Venezuela and kidnap him. That arrest warrant does not give Trump the authority to decide who runs the country and profit from their oil.

It's laughable that Noem claimed Maduro was a national security threat.

NOEM: So we're looking for a leader that will stand up beside us and embrace those freedoms and liberties for the Venezuelan people, but also ensure that they're not perpetuating crimes around the globe like they've had in the past. So Maduro came in, inserted himself in a very unethical and illegal way, declared himself the leader, and then perpetuated crimes. That's just not going to happen anymore, thanks to President Trump. So we're grateful that we get the chance, as I work at the Department of Homeland Security, to keep us safe here at home, that we're being proactive to stop those crimes before they ever reach our shores. HOST: How is the administration planning to do that, what you just laid out, to screen out the potential for a future leader to just continue on with the legacy of Maduro? NOEM: I think President Trump is done negotiating. He proved that a couple of days ago, that he is a man of action, that when someone is threatening the United States, he will defend it with every resource that we have, and he'll continue to do that. So his conversations now with the Vice President in Venezuela are very matter-of-fact, and very clear. You can lead, or you can get out of the way, because we're not going to allow you to continue to subvert our American influence and our need to have a free country like Venezuela to work with, rather than to have dictators in place who perpetuate crimes and drug trafficking.

If Venezuela refuses to comply with grandpa's demands, will he send troops into Venezuela? Drugs do not kill people if they are not used. Trump and his cronies act as if Maduro is kidnapping Americans and shooting them up himself.