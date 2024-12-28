Elon Musk To MAGA: 'F*ck Yourselves In The Face'

The infighting with Leon Musk, Vivek Ramawhatever, and MAGA just reached a whole different level, with the wealthiest man in the world, a bellend billionaire with daddy issues, telling Trump fans to go fuck themselves.
This weirdness is all about H1-B visa holders, and MAGA is against them because they aren't white enough. Leon is for them because he wants cheap labor. And Vivek went there when he demeaned American workers. To make this whole shitshow even more amusing is that Leon fired staffers on Xitter who kept the platform safe, and now, the self-described free-speech absolutist has ripped the blue checkmarks from conservative users who dared to be critical of him.
So, now, he wants them to fuck themselves "in the face." I'm not sure how that works, but OK.
MAGA is not amused:
Leon fired the election integrity team before the 2024 elections, then bought the White House for Donald. Well, really for himself, and MAGA was OK with that until they weren't. Enjoy the MAGA tears, y'all, because that nepo baby billionaire who broke Xitter wants to gut our safety nets. Fuck yourself, Leon, in your face. You, too, MAGA. Although, MAGA has already fucked themselves. FAFO.