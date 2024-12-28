Elon Musk To MAGA: 'F*ck Yourselves In The Face'

The infighting with Leon Musk, Vivek Ramawhatever, and MAGA just reached a whole different level, with the wealthiest man in the world, a bellend billionaire with daddy issues, telling Trump fans to go fuck themselves.

This weirdness is all about H1-B visa holders, and MAGA is against them because they aren't white enough. Leon is for them because he wants cheap labor. And Vivek went there when he demeaned American workers. To make this whole shitshow even more amusing is that Leon fired staffers on Xitter who kept the platform safe, and now, the self-described free-speech absolutist has ripped the blue checkmarks from conservative users who dared to be critical of him.

So, now, he wants them to fuck themselves "in the face." I'm not sure how that works, but OK.

The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.



Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

MAGA is not amused:

I think Elon forgets the TAX PAYER propped up Tesla with its EV rebates.



He owes us gratitude for helping him build his industries.



How does he repay us.



He tell us to go fuck my own face because I don't want to lose my job again after I have already been off-shored in 2016... https://t.co/UYXRbGLm5Q — Gen X IT Guy (@ITguyAngry) December 28, 2024

Leon fired the election integrity team before the 2024 elections, then bought the White House for Donald. Well, really for himself, and MAGA was OK with that until they weren't. Enjoy the MAGA tears, y'all, because that nepo baby billionaire who broke Xitter wants to gut our safety nets. Fuck yourself, Leon, in your face. You, too, MAGA. Although, MAGA has already fucked themselves. FAFO.