Vivek The Dummy Gets Beat Up By Another Dummy

He boiled down the American dream and its people to mediocre miscreants to curry favor with the stupidity of DOGE and Trump.
By John AmatoDecember 27, 2024

I have never read a more sanctimonious and despicable piece of shite than Vivek Ramaswamy's tirade against the American family and worker.

MAGA hates what America stands for and the people in it who refuse to declare America is a Christian Nationalist society. They will do or say anything to put Trump on a pedestal and crap on everyone else.

It is a long and ignorant screed, but that's Ramaswamy's shtick. He rambles on about stupid things with unintelligent analogies coupled with his misanthropic lies.

This political fraud takes the culture war to new lows of sophistry.

Even the humiliated Nikki Haley punked this fast-talking ventriloquist dummy's ass.

Vivek even was able to rile the a vicious MAGAt, Catturd, who vomits Trump's regurgitated fish filets on a daily basis.

Ladies and Gentlemen, rich, unelected sophomoric bores like Vivek have been put in charge by Demented Donald to gut safety nets and destroy as much of the federal government as possible. Will native MAGAts eat him alive?

