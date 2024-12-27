Vivek The Dummy Gets Beat Up By Another Dummy

I have never read a more sanctimonious and despicable piece of shite than Vivek Ramaswamy's tirade against the American family and worker.

MAGA hates what America stands for and the people in it who refuse to declare America is a Christian Nationalist society. They will do or say anything to put Trump on a pedestal and crap on everyone else.

It is a long and ignorant screed, but that's Ramaswamy's shtick. He rambles on about stupid things with unintelligent analogies coupled with his misanthropic lies.

This political fraud takes the culture war to new lows of sophistry.

The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over “native” Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 26, 2024

Even the humiliated Nikki Haley punked this fast-talking ventriloquist dummy's ass.

There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture. All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers. https://t.co/fIGr45C3LD — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 26, 2024

Vivek even was able to rile the a vicious MAGAt, Catturd, who vomits Trump's regurgitated fish filets on a daily basis.

Do I really need to start listing American inventors and what the world wouldn’t have without us? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 26, 2024

Ladies and Gentlemen, rich, unelected sophomoric bores like Vivek have been put in charge by Demented Donald to gut safety nets and destroy as much of the federal government as possible. Will native MAGAts eat him alive?