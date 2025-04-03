Harris Faulkner: Trump Should Claim Everyone's Crashed 401Ks Is Part Of His War Effort

Seniors are not only stressed out by Trump's economically destroying tariffs that have decimated their portfolios; they are horrified at where their 401ks are.

Here comes Fox News to put lipstick on pig Trump.

Kaleigh McEnany pretended Trump is looking to help future generations. Harris Faulkner was up next and said she's hopefull everythigj is gonna work out.

For who? The millionaire class is certainly happy.

Suddenly, high prices and crashing markets are but a snapshot for Harris. Wow, how times have changed. If Joe Biden's stock markets were reacting this way, Faulkner would have lead an attack on the White House with torches in hand,.

FAULKNER: The markets are a snapshot, as you said, Kayleigh, you know, today compared to yesterday, compared to tomorrow. The issue is going to be, which generations of today are you choosing, because those are the ones that just voted you in, in November. So being transparent about what that bumpy road is going to be like, and making an educated guess — look, we have a president now that isn’t whiffing anything and he’s certainly not taking unmitigated risks.

Say, what? Trump is taking unmitigated risks. His fucking tariffs are causing their pain.

FAULKNER: He can read the road ahead and make a deal, Art of the Deal. So part of that deal is to making sure your shareholders, the actual people, not by money, but by vote understand what’s coming. And those 401(k) people who are depending, those retirees, all of that. Just talking plain speak with them. Look, when this nation used to go to war, people in this country would support the war effort with their materials at home and making things for weaponry and all of that. We gotta do 100% buy-in over this bumpy period just communicate.

What fucking war? This beyond wag the dog theatrics.

The only war Trump is waging is on the American public. Trump is only thinking about himself. He isn't putting moronic tariffs on out trade partners and allies for the good of future generations. He's doing it because he has a fixation on them.

Harris Faulkner was the worst MAGA scream queen when Biden was in office. Now she's supporting an enemy to the people.