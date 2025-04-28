Tom Homan 'Didn't Send' Children Who Were U.S. Citizens To Honduras

A 4-year-old and a 7-year-old with U.S. citizenship were deported alongside their mother to Honduras last week, the family’s lawyer said, adding to the recent string of American citizens caught in the cross hairs of El Cheatolini's immigration crackdown. Via the New York Times:

The children and their mother were put on a flight to Honduras on Friday, the same day another child with U.S. citizenship, a 2-year-old girl, was sent to that country with her undocumented mother. Lawyers for both families said the mothers were not given an option to leave their children in the United States before they were deported. In the case of the 2-year-old, whose 11-year-old sibling was also sent to Honduras, a federal judge in Louisiana expressed concern that the administration had deported the American child against the wishes of her father, who remained in the country. But President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, denied that any American child was deported. Speaking about the 2-year-old’s case on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Mr. Homan said that federal immigration agents gave her mother a choice of whether to be deported with or without her child, and that she had left the country with her daughter at her discretion.

Well! It's not as if the person who's already been caught lying numerous times would lie to us! So it must be true.

I am especially impressed by his contention that it's not his problem if parents put their children in these circumstances. I've heard that one for decades, and it's still morally empty.