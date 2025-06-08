Trump Federalizes CA Guard, Says He Will Send Troops To L.A.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned the raids as "cruel".
By Susie MadrakJune 8, 2025

So far, the national media mostly has taken the weekend off. As far as I know, no "rioting and looting." Via BBC.com:

US President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen in Los Angeles to deal with unrest over raids on undocumented migrants.

His border czar, Tom Homan, told Fox News on Saturday: "We are making Los Angeles safer."

The Californian city saw a second day of unrest on Saturday as residents of a predominantly Latino district clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) federal agents. Tear gas and batons were used to disperse crowds in the Paramount district.

As many as 118 arrests were made in LA this week as a result of ICE operations, including 44 on Friday. California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned the raids as "cruel".

BREAKING: please, everyone, turn on local news.

there is NOTHING going on in LA. Its over, the protest broke up hours ago.

Local news helicopters are trolling for trouble and there's none. Just some LAPD/LASD road blocks.

If they 'send the Guard' now, its just because they really really want to.

MWhite (@pjmatt.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T01:16:23.649Z

The military isn’t being employed to carry out an immigration policy.

The immigration policy, and especially the way the administration is choosing to carry it out, is an excuse to call out the military.

Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T03:00:06.118Z

Hell of a photo

Joost (@almodozo.bsky.social) 2025-06-07T23:54:52.314Z

And there you have it. ICE didn't target migrant workers in Kristi Noem's farms or Sarah Huckabee Sanders' meatpacking plants because they wanted to create a riot in LA as a pretext to declaring martial law. They don't care about undocumented migrants, they only care about controlling US citizens.

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T00:40:14.334Z

Every person on Bluesky should know:
* Every post on Bluesky is PUBLIC forever
* Every post on Bluesky is archived by ICE, NSA, and many other agencies
* Even if you delete a post, it’s already been captured
* Judges don’t care if you were “kidding” or being ironic

www.404media.co/the-200-site...

Anil Dash (@anildash.com) 2025-03-16T18:24:31.623Z

Hegseth is now threatening to send the Marines to LA to suppress protesters against ICE’s brutal assault on immigrant garment workers.

Just process that: Sending in the *military* to crack down on protesters.

We’re now at severe risk of martial law. That’s what they’ve wanted all along.

Senator Scott Wiener (@scottwiener.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T02:56:00.554Z

https://bsky.app/profile/mcopelov.bsky.social/post/3lr2vbtssq22s

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon