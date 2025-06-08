Trump Federalizes CA Guard, Says He Will Send Troops To L.A.

So far, the national media mostly has taken the weekend off. As far as I know, no "rioting and looting." Via BBC.com:

US President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen in Los Angeles to deal with unrest over raids on undocumented migrants.

His border czar, Tom Homan, told Fox News on Saturday: "We are making Los Angeles safer."

The Californian city saw a second day of unrest on Saturday as residents of a predominantly Latino district clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) federal agents. Tear gas and batons were used to disperse crowds in the Paramount district.

As many as 118 arrests were made in LA this week as a result of ICE operations, including 44 on Friday. California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned the raids as "cruel".