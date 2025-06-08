Trump Federalizes CA Guard, Says He Will Send Troops To L.A.

So far, the national media mostly has taken the weekend off. As far as I know, no "rioting and looting." Via BBC.com:
US President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen in Los Angeles to deal with unrest over raids on undocumented migrants.
His border czar, Tom Homan, told Fox News on Saturday: "We are making Los Angeles safer."
The Californian city saw a second day of unrest on Saturday as residents of a predominantly Latino district clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) federal agents. Tear gas and batons were used to disperse crowds in the Paramount district.
As many as 118 arrests were made in LA this week as a result of ICE operations, including 44 on Friday. California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned the raids as "cruel".
BREAKING: please, everyone, turn on local news.
there is NOTHING going on in LA. Its over, the protest broke up hours ago.
Local news helicopters are trolling for trouble and there's none. Just some LAPD/LASD road blocks.
If they 'send the Guard' now, its just because they really really want to.
— MWhite (@pjmatt.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T01:16:23.649Z
And there you have it. ICE didn't target migrant workers in Kristi Noem's farms or Sarah Huckabee Sanders' meatpacking plants because they wanted to create a riot in LA as a pretext to declaring martial law. They don't care about undocumented migrants, they only care about controlling US citizens.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T00:40:14.334Z
Hegseth is now threatening to send the Marines to LA to suppress protesters against ICE’s brutal assault on immigrant garment workers.
Just process that: Sending in the *military* to crack down on protesters.
We’re now at severe risk of martial law. That’s what they’ve wanted all along.
— Senator Scott Wiener (@scottwiener.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T02:56:00.554Z
