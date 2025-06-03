3 Ways We STOP TRUMP From Bringing His LA Chaos To Other Cities

Donald Trump may think he was showing what a tough guy he is by turning Los Angeles into a war zone for absolutely no reason but his ego and to change the news cycle from his fight with Elon or falling while climbing aboad a plane (or perhaps a call from Pootie?), but he really stepped in it.

Across the US, American are actively participating in protests against the sick, senile actions of the Trump Administration, specifically his use of the National Guard against peaceful demonstrators. A National Guard he usurped and a court ruled he had no right to do today, making him just about 0-1247 when it comes to lawsuits.

Our video highlights the impact of these protests, showing how communities are continuing to mobilize against Trump and his ICE Stasi in Caliornia and across the country. And we give you 3 ways to stay safe and hurt the Trump Administration with further protests, like the #NoKings one that promises to be enormous this Saturday.

Check out the video, and please support independent media by SUBSCRIBING to Cliff's Edge YouTube and Blue Amp Substack!