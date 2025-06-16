Trump's Insane Rant At G7 Raises Questions About His Mental Acuity

During the G7 conference in Canada,Trump launched into a bizarre and lie-filed explanation to a reporter as to why he told ICE to raid Democratic cities on his social media platform.

Trump jumped from sanctuary cities, to bad democratic leaders, to criminals, to 21 million migrants, to Biden, to paid protestors, to killers to illegal voting and voter fraud. The entire rant shows a lack of cohesion and brain processing. But even more than that, it shows a remarkable need for revenge when people say things he doesn't like.

QUESTION: Why are you ordering ICE to target Democratic inner cities? What's behind that? TRUMP: I don't know what you're saying. QUESTION: You did a post last night where you said you want ICE to really target Democrats? TRUMP: Yeah, I want them to focus on the cities, because the cities are where you really have what's called sanctuary cities, and that's where the people are. I look at New York. I look at Chicago. I mean, you got a really bad governor in Chicago and a bad mayor, but the governor's probably the worst in the country, Pritzker. But I look at how that city has been overrun by criminals. And, you know, New York and L.A. Look at L.A. Those people weren't from L.A. They weren't from California, most of those people, many of those people, and, yeah, that's the focus. Biden allowed 21 million people to come into our country. Of that, vast numbers of those people were murderers, killers, people from gangs, people from jails. They emptied their jails out into the U.S. Most of those people are in the cities, all blue cities, all Democrat-run cities, and they think they're gonna use them to vote. It's not gonna happen.

If lying to the American people were a crime, Trump would be serving a 10 to the 10th power of consecutive life sentences. How are undocumented migrants going to vote?

Trump's assault on his rival political party continues. It's as if there is no migrant undocumented community working in red states, which of course is not the case at all.

There is never a bad conspiracy for Trump to promote.