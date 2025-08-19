In Insane Interview, Trump Rants About His Chances Of Going To Heaven

He doesn't think his chances are good. :(
By Conover KennardAugust 19, 2025

Donald Trump pondered on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday morning about whether he'll go to heaven while discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and because it's the president, it got weird. Trump, the infamous pussy grabber who is in the Epstein Files, was asked about his call to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit with European leaders. Of course, during a brain fart moment, he pivoted to his chances of going to heaven.

Trump, who left his meeting with Putin in Alaska empty-handed, said he "just wants to end it," then brought up his heavenly aspirations.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that's a pretty—I want to try and get to heaven if possible," Trump said. "I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

That's interesting since Trump literally danced at his super-spreader rallies while Americans were dying from Covid. It certainly sounds as if Trump is suddenly aware of his mortality, so he's questioning his chances of getting into heaven. And he has quite a record of breaking almost all of the Ten Commandments with careless regard. I wonder if Donald knows that when he reaches the Pearly Gates and is rejected, one of the many reasons will be that God knows what's in the Epstein Files. And he or she can see into Donald's small, cold, dark heart.

#ProudBlue

He. Wants. To. Try. To. Get. To. Heaven. If. Possible.

He actually said that shit.

Marlena (#felon47 is NOT my President) ❌👑 (@ohpleeznotagain.bsky.social) 2025-08-19T12:51:08.303Z

Discussion

