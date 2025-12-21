Trump Starts Talking About His Wife's Panties During Speech On Affordability

Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Rocky Mount, N.C., for a 90-minute, meandering speech Friday night to talk about the economy. Trump did bring up the economy once or twice, but he predictably blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the state of the economy. And there were the usual lies. A lot of them.

Trump ventured off on tangents to rant about his cognitive test again, where he seemed very proud to have picked out a giraffe after he was shown images of a lion, giraffe, fish, and a hippopotamus, and asked to identify the giraffe. Trump aced it, you guys!

Instead of addressing the affordability crisis, he again went off on another tangent, telling the crowd how his wife organizes her lingerie drawer.

"I had these animals trying to attack me at Mar-a-Lago," he said. "They went into my wife's closet, and I'll say this, number one, it's very bad, but it sounds a little strange.

"They looked at her drawers," he continued. "You have drawer, and then you have drawer. They looked at both."

"And she's a very meticulous person, you know, like these people, just like she'd fit into your group very well," he said. "But everything is perfect."

"Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties, are folded, perfect, wrapped," he droned on. "They're like so perfect. I said, that's beautiful. You know, that's the part of the world she came from."

"Everything was perfect," he continued. "No problem. "Fold, fold, fold."

"I think that she steams them to make sure they just sit in," he said. "We came home. I wasn't there when the raid took place, a raid of a popular president, a former president. She opened the drawers, and it was not that way."

Who steams their underwear? Wait, I don't even want to know about Melania's panties. Never mind. Trump's stream of consciousness should alarm everyone. The subject was affordability.