Trump Spent His Night Shitposting In Mother Of All Social Media Binges

The 79-year-old president spent his night shitposting on Truth Social in what might be a record for him. Donald Trump shared some of his posts twice just in case you missed the first one during his manic firing off of unhinged thoughts, including a clip of Alex Jones with the caption: “Michelle Obama may have used Biden’s autopen in the final days of his disastrous administration to pardon key individuals.” Oh no, not her, too!

Trump targeted his usual political foes, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, shared numerous attacks on Somali refugees, and a fake news claim that Nancy Pelosi "planned January 6th for two years." Wow, big if true.

Journalist Yashar Ali shared a nearly 5-minute screen recording of Trump’s social media blitz.

President Trump has posted hundreds of times in the last two hours.



Here is a screen recording of the posts.



The video is nearly five minutes long. pic.twitter.com/mOu4OGdUmL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2025

A clip of Trump saying we can "Say Merry Christmas again" was included. What he didn't mention is that Americans can't fucking afford Christmas this year. James Comey, Christopher Wray, Joe Biden, Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Adam Schiff, Barack Obama, and Eric Holder are among those who got a late night shoutout.

Just a totally normal post from the leader of the free world:

After going through hundreds of Trump's Truth Social posts, I'm going to need another shower. Be back later!