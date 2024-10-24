Trump Confuses President Biden With Obama, Again

During an interview with Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, Donald Trump became confused about who the actual president is at this moment in time and thought Barack Obama was still president.

Brian Kilmeade had to correct Trump.

"Brian, it's all coming through Iran and Obama wants to, he doesn't want to talk about it," Trump said. "He doesn't want to mention, he doesn't even mention them in his statements. It's all coming through Iran."

"Well, you mean President Biden," Kilmeade stated.

Kamala Harris is being questioned in minute detail about her campaign by the media. While Trump disassembles in front of our eyes and the media shrugs its shoulders. Even when he remembers who he is talking about, the Beltway press normalizes Trump's Fascism, racism, and homophobia.

