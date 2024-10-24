Trump Confuses President Biden With Obama, Again

Not in a sound mind.
Trump Confuses President Biden With Obama, Again
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoOctober 24, 2024

During an interview with Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, Donald Trump became confused about who the actual president is at this moment in time and thought Barack Obama was still president.

Brian Kilmeade had to correct Trump.

"Brian, it's all coming through Iran and Obama wants to, he doesn't want to talk about it," Trump said. "He doesn't want to mention, he doesn't even mention them in his statements. It's all coming through Iran."

"Well, you mean President Biden," Kilmeade stated.

Kamala Harris is being questioned in minute detail about her campaign by the media. While Trump disassembles in front of our eyes and the media shrugs its shoulders. Even when he remembers who he is talking about, the Beltway press normalizes Trump's Fascism, racism, and homophobia.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon