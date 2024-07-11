Trump Again Denies Knowing About Project 2025. We Have Receipts!

The felon launched a rant on Truth Social to attempt once again to distance himself from Project 2025, which has his name all over it as it's filled with his former aides and most senior advisors. Mike Davis, a potential candidate for U.S. Attorney General, if the felon wins the presidential election, says the Project 2025 agenda will impose "consequences" for those who don't support Trump. But sure, Trump knows nothing about it (wink wink).

"I know nothing about Project 2025," Trump insisted. "I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it, and, unlike our very well received Republican Platform, had nothing to do with it."

"The Radical Left Democrats are having a field day, however, trying to hook me into whatever policies are stated or said," he falsely added. "It is pure disinformation on their part. By now, after all of these years, everyone knows where I stand on EVERYTHING!"

Trump's lies about Project 2025 have been thoroughly debunked. It is his agenda. CNN's Abby Phillip took a hammer to the felon's lies, calling his denials bullshit:

BREAKING: CNN just released this damning report demolishing Donald Trump’s claim that he has no connection to the horrifying Project 2025 plan. This plan will destroy American democracy. Retweet so all Americans know what’s at stake in November.pic.twitter.com/1stxulZx8m — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 10, 2024

Trump is lying to MAGA even though it will affect them, too. We already know the truth.

BREAKING: After claiming to know nothing about Project 2025, Donald Trump just announced if he wins he will bring back Project 2025’s author Tom Homan. Retweet so every American sees this and knows Trump will implement the disastrous Project 2025 plan.pic.twitter.com/N3zjjQ4iPi — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 10, 2024

He claims he doesn't know this guy.

BREAKING: Donald Trump claimed to know nothing about or anybody affiliated with Project 2025. The man behind Trump here is John McEntee, the developer of Project 2025. Perhaps it’s Trump who has a serious cognitive problem. pic.twitter.com/FysZTiwgMw — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 10, 2024

Or this guy:

Stephen Miller - Trump Advisor/Speechwriter pic.twitter.com/jYUKkAUTL6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2024

Or any of these people:

Did you know that of the 38 people involved in the creation of Project 2025, 31 of them were nominated to positions in Trump's administration or transition team?



Trump is Project 2025. https://t.co/giud4Yc9Ib — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 9, 2024

Ohhhhh:

Thank you Gay Furry Hackers.



You did the lords work.



Project 2025 just got exposed and so did Donald Trump.🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i7LvhcOxb9 — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) July 11, 2024

Trump, in April '22, keynoted a Heritage dinner as it began work on Project 2025:



“This is a great group & they’re going to lay the groundwork & detail plans for exactly what our movement will do ... when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America." pic.twitter.com/2ni0XESMci — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) July 11, 2024

It sure sounds like Trump needs a competency test or a lie detector test. Trump is desperate over the attention Project 2025 is garnering.