Trump Again Denies Knowing About Project 2025. We Have Receipts!

Sounds like he needs a competency test. Or a lie detector test. Either one works.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 11, 2024

The felon launched a rant on Truth Social to attempt once again to distance himself from Project 2025, which has his name all over it as it's filled with his former aides and most senior advisors. Mike Davis, a potential candidate for U.S. Attorney General, if the felon wins the presidential election, says the Project 2025 agenda will impose "consequences" for those who don't support Trump. But sure, Trump knows nothing about it (wink wink).

"I know nothing about Project 2025," Trump insisted. "I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it, and, unlike our very well received Republican Platform, had nothing to do with it."

"The Radical Left Democrats are having a field day, however, trying to hook me into whatever policies are stated or said," he falsely added. "It is pure disinformation on their part. By now, after all of these years, everyone knows where I stand on EVERYTHING!"

Trump's lies about Project 2025 have been thoroughly debunked. It is his agenda. CNN's Abby Phillip took a hammer to the felon's lies, calling his denials bullshit:

Trump is lying to MAGA even though it will affect them, too. We already know the truth.

He claims he doesn't know this guy.

Or this guy:

Or any of these people:

Ohhhhh:

It sure sounds like Trump needs a competency test or a lie detector test. Trump is desperate over the attention Project 2025 is garnering.

