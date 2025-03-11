Lindell Introduces MyContempt Of Court Rulings

Mike Lindell is found guilty on two counts of contempt of court due to willfully refusing to follow court orders.
Once again, Mike Lindell, finds himself in trouble with the courts, something he must be used to by now. This time, he was convicted on a couple of contempt of court findings for refusing to turn over requested information in the ongoing saga of the Smartmatic trial:

In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, a Joe Biden appointee, directed Lindell and MyPillow to provide the plaintiffs with an extensive set of requested discovery on various topics. Additionally, the defendants were ordered to pay Smartmatic’s attorneys’ fees — an amount that will be decided at a later date.

The ruling catalogs a series of missed deadlines, falsities, mischaracterizations, and outright rejection of prior court orders.

“Smartmatic asks the Court to find Defendants in contempt,” the order reads. “[T]he Court concludes that Defendants disobeyed [two court orders]. Therefore, the Court grants Smartmatic’s motion and finds Defendants in contempt.”

I really don't understand what he's fighting for anymore. The 2020 elections are long gone and he will never be able to overturn them. He has no more money and he's so far deep in debt that not even President Elmo could dig him out. The only thing I can think of is that he just craves the attention and/or he's really gone over the deep end.

