How Marco Rubio Went Total MAGA Trump Chode

It has been something to watch the complete downfall of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Don't get me wrong, he was always full of an ample amount of shit. A guy who was center right while Florida St. House Speaker, who ran in a primary vs Charlie Christ for his Senate seat as a born-again Tea Partier. He was already playing the game at that point, trading beliefs on issues like the environment and guns safety to whore himself out for the Senate.

But this is so much worse. A total collapse of morality in service of a cruel, corrupt & incompetent dictator-wannabe. That image of him sitting in the Oval Office as his soul died, watching Trump and Vance attack a modern day FDR or Churhill at war, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, for the war their pal Putin started. Rubio's turned his back on all he once said about Ukraine. On USAID, which he strongly backed as he knew it not only helped people, but enhanced our security. And that interview, where he called Trump a "con man" 6-7x in 2016, and claimed Republicans would have to explain themselves in the future--how they supported a man such as Trump. Senator Marco was right about that.

Watch the video as former colleagues of Rubio's on the Democratic side, a number of them, use his own words against him, his own deeds, to show what an amoral calamity he has become. How utterly despicable.