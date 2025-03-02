'Grow A Pair': Swalwell Rips Rubio For Defending 'Crazy Ass Pops' Trump

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell told Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “grow a pair” after he praised Trump for his embarrassing meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which turned into an absolute cringe-fest.

After Donald and Vance played the part of two bullies targeting an ally of a wartorn country like petulant children, while publicly performing on Putin, Rubio thanked 47 for “standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before. Thank you for putting America First. America is with you!”

Swalwell smacked Rubio (not physically, but that would be OK at this point) for shrinking in his chair during the meeting, and told the Secretary of State to "grow a pair."

“Bro, did you write this? We all saw you,” Swalwell wrote on the Bad App. “You tried to shrink in your chair. You looked at Trump like he was some crazy ass pops who was embarrassing you on your first date. Don’t bulls— us. Grow a pair.”

He's not wrong. If Rubio shrank further into the sofa, J. D. Vance would have wanted to have sexy-time with him.

Rubio wants Zelenskyy to apologize to the raging narcissist. Facts over feelings, Marco. Donald owes Zelenskyy an apology, but that shit stain is incapable of that.

