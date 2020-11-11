Ha, Ha! Marco Rubio Explains To Sean Hannity How 'Crazy' Democrats Are!

So the lesson Little Marco takes from this election is that Democrats are crazy. Not the Orange Cheeto, who's barricaded in the White House tweeting rants and attacks, not the Qanon nuts who believe John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and returning to lead them, and who LITERALLY believe Joe Biden and other Dems are baby-eating Satanic pedophiles. Nope. It's the Democrats who think maybe cops shouldn't get to kill random people because they're having a bad day.

And this is why I always say, "Carl Jung: genius." Via Fox News:

"One of the things we also forget is that these are people that work hard and they don’t want their small business shut down," he explained. "They take the pandemic seriously but they have to make a living, and they are tired of seeing their job sent to another country and everyone telling them in both parties, 'Well, that’s just the way it works.' Well, it’s not working for them and they don’t like crazy people, and a lot of the elements that control the Democratic Party today are crazy."

Rubio clarified, "I’m not saying every Democrat is crazy, but I am telling you that people who are crazy and have crazy ideas have an extraordinary amount of power and influence in that party."

While the senator stopped short of using that characterization in reference to Joe Biden, Rubio warned that "his administration -- if there is one -- is going to have people in that cabinet that are out of their minds."