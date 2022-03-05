GOP Senators Ripped For Reckless Tweets During Zelenskyy Zoom Call

Despite the fact that Ukraine's ambassador specifically asked them to stay off of social media during a Zoom call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, senators Marco Rubio, Steve Daines and Chuck Grassley posted screenshots of the meeting.
Rep. Dean Phillips and others on Twitter responded appropriately to their reckless, irresponsible behavior:
Critics of Rubio were quick to flood in his mentions demanding to know why he couldn't follow a simple request, with one asking, "Why the hell would you risk that man’s life by tweeting this in real time when you were specifically asked not to?!"
That was just the beginning of the Rubio pile-on.
Here's more in response to Daines and Grassley as well.