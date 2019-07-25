Marco Rubio Tweets Deceptively Edited 'Racist' Video Of Rep. Omar

Senator Marco Rubio, anxious to jump on the racist Republican bandwagon, decided to tweet a deceptively edited video of Rep. Ilhan Omar earlier today.

I am sure the media will now hound every Democrat to denounce this statement as racist. Right? https://t.co/UewkblF8Oo — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 25, 2019

CBN News edited down a 10-minute interview Omar gave to Al Jazeera earlier this year to a 41-second version, mashing up one quote with another sentence spoken in a very different context later in the interview.

In response to a question about Islamophobia in the U.S, Omar countered, “Our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country.”

Then the video transitions to a second clip, where she says, "We should be profiling, monitoring and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men."

That second clip had a completely different context, however. Here is the full interview, as posted to Al Jazeera's YouTube page:

Here is what was edited out of the clip: “...so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country we should be profiling … white men.”

She goes on to note: “The focus of our policies should be about keeping Americans safe, keeping us domestically safe. And where we actually find a solution is looking at our foreign policy, how we are engaging with the members of these communities and the kind of rhetoric that is being spewed out of leaders within our city halls, within our state capitols.”

So no, Marco Rubio. No one will be "hounding Democrats" but they sure as hell ought to be hounding YOU for trying to pull a fast one along with your "Christian" friends.

Also, here's FBI Director Christopher Wray testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the rise of domestic terrorism and white supremacy. Maybe Marco should pay more attention: