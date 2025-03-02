'Are We Arming The Russians?' Marco Rubio Shouts Over Host In ABC News Meltdown

Secretary of Steve Marco Rubio rapidly yelled over host George Stephanopoulos to defend President Donald Trump's decision to abruptly end a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia's war in Ukraine.

During a Sunday morning interview on ABC's This Week program, Rubio grew increasingly agitated as Stephanopoulos pressed him on Trump's actions.

"Well, let me just stop you there for one second," the host said at one point. "Why is it OK to call President Zelensky a dictator but not, as you say, call Vladimir Putin names?"

"Listen, we've spent three years calling Vladimir Putin names!" Rubio exclaimed. "That's not the point. And the point that we're at now is, we're trying to get the man to a table, the Russians."

"If there are no negotiations, what is the alternative? Another four years of war? Another three years of war in which the United States and Europe continues to pour billions of dollars into a war in Ukraine? Is that the alternative?" he continued.

"It's not just about getting people to the table. It's about keeping agreements that are made," Stephanopoulos noted. "And that was one of the points that President Zelensky was making in the Oval Office on Friday is that Vladimir Putin has not kept the agreements that were made in the past. Wasn't he right about that?"

"But what is — moving forward is the question, not the past," Rubio shot back. "Can we try to sit with them and figure out whether there's anything — what are the Russians' demands? Under what conditions would the Russians be willing to stop this war?"

"Aren't those talks feasible only if the United States is willing to also provide security guarantees to Ukraine? That was the point President Zelensky was also making in the Oval Office," the host observed.

"Don't — let's not rehash — everyone knows the history here, the back and forth. We understand that. We all understand that, but the question now is, can we get them to a table to negotiate? That's our goal," Rubio repeated.

Stephanopoulos tried to quote Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), but Rubio continued yelling.

"Are we arming the Russians? Are we providing economic assistance to the Russians? Are we giving the Russians $180 billion? What are we doing to placate?" he shouted.

"Please let me ask you the question," Stephanopoulos pleaded.

"I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and U.S. values around the world," he said, quoting the Republican senator. "Those are not my words. That's Senator Lisa Murkowski."

"Well, you know, yeah. We're a free country. People have a right to these opinions," Rubio griped.