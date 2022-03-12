Ukraine To Release Commemorative 'Russian Warship, Go F#ck Yourself' Stamp

More taunting of Putin, the winning design a Ukrainian soldier giving the Russian warship the finger. That warship was later sunk by Ukraine as well.
Source: Business Insider
The Ukrainian postal service will release a stamp that says "Russian warship, go f#ck yourself" to commemorate the soldiers who reportedly cursed out Russian forces attacking Snake Island during the early days of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine's Ukrposhta wrote on Facebook that they will be holding a vote to choose one of 20 finalist designs sent in which feature the phrase, which has become a rallying cry for Ukrainian troops and citizens defending their homeland.
The postal service said it "did not expect that there would be so many people willing to take part in the competition and that it would go beyond Ukraine."
"With this stamp, you can send letters and postcards even abroad. And most importantly, they will have a sewn-in message that you already know well: "Russian warship, go f#ck yourself!" the Ukrposhta wrote.
And what of that warship? Apparently, later destroyed by Ukraine.
The Russian warship that bombed Snake Island in the Black Sea on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine has been destroyed, The Times of London reported on Tuesday.
The report, quoting Ukrainian military sources, said that the large patrol corvette Vasily Bykov was destroyed in a missile attack near the port city of Odesa early Monday.
In the bottom video, translated: “We fucking hit them,” one of the men is heard saying. The second man invokes the Ukrainian soldier’s words from when the island was attacked, saying: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.”