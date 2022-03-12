Ukraine To Release Commemorative 'Russian Warship, Go F#ck Yourself' Stamp

More taunting of Putin, the winning design a Ukrainian soldier giving the Russian warship the finger. That warship was later sunk by Ukraine as well.

Source: Business Insider

The Ukrainian postal service will release a stamp that says "Russian warship, go f#ck yourself" to commemorate the soldiers who reportedly cursed out Russian forces attacking Snake Island during the early days of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's Ukrposhta wrote on Facebook that they will be holding a vote to choose one of 20 finalist designs sent in which feature the phrase, which has become a rallying cry for Ukrainian troops and citizens defending their homeland.

The postal service said it "did not expect that there would be so many people willing to take part in the competition and that it would go beyond Ukraine."

"With this stamp, you can send letters and postcards even abroad. And most importantly, they will have a sewn-in message that you already know well: "Russian warship, go f#ck yourself!" the Ukrposhta wrote.