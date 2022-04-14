Ukraine Issues 'Russian Warship, F**k You!' Stamp

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proudly posed with a stamp book of the new stamps, posting the picture to Instagram.
By Ed ScarceApril 14, 2022

About a month ago, we posted about the contest the Ukrainian postal service (Urkposta) was having to commemorate the soldier who told a Russian warship to F off. Well, now you can buy your own, Zelensky-approved stamp.

Source: Jerusalem Post

A "Russian warship, f***k you...!" postage stamp was officially introduced and a million entered into circulation, the Ukrainian postal service Ukrposhta announced on Tuesday.

The stamp's illustration features an armed and armored Ukrainian soldier with his middle finger raised to a Russian vessel. The background, the yellow ground and blue ocean, evoke the Ukrainian flag.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posed with a stamp book of the new stamps on Wednesday, and wrote that the phrase, "which became a symbol of the steadfastness of Ukrainian defenders, is now on postage stamps."

UPDATE: Someone already helpfully updated their new stamp.

And several other neighbouring countries have also issued stamps in solidarity with Ukraine over Russia's invasion, including Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Austria, and Croatia.

