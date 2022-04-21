Former Russian MP: Ukraine Should Be Grateful We Aren't Killing Their Children

Alexander Sherin told Channel One Russia that Ukraine should be thankful that “we didn’t set as an objective the elimination of their children.”
By Ed ScarceApril 21, 2022

Russians, those who support Putin, like this former member of Russia's Duma, are pretty upfront about their wish to practice genocide in Ukraine and just remove that country from the map. To this end, they've taken to removing Ukrainian children, forcibly deporting them to Russia to be rehabilitated, upwards of 200,000 at last count. So, in a sense, these are kinder, gentler 21st-century Nazis, and Ukraine should be thankful that they're not putting them in gas chambers. Which is ironic given, as Sherin said, “The actions of the Russian army are aimed at curing Ukrainians of the sickness of Nazism in their brains and not at cutting off their hands.”

Source: Express UK

Former MP Alexander Sherin told Channel One Russia this week he is confident Ukrainians will be “grateful” for what Russia is doing.

He, quoted by Francis Scarr from the BBC, said: “The actions of the Russian army are aimed at curing Ukrainians of the sickness of Nazism in their brains and not at cutting off their hands.”

Those whose country is being attacked, Sherin added, will be grateful .

Yes, that's the literal translation of what he said in Russian. "Grateful."

Except that he's lying. Russians are killing and maiming Ukrainian children, as President Zelensky told Jake Tapper a few days ago... But they're also stealing them.

