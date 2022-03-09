Ukraine Might Not Be At War If Trump Did His Job

Last night, Ali Velshi deconstructed the steps Donald Trump refused to take that would have helped Ukraine stand up to Putin and avoid the horror they're going through now. Alexander Vindman explains what he and other advisors asked Trump to do -- and his refusal to take action.

In other war-related news:

.@MaddowBlog: How do we know Trump’s Ukraine/Zelenskyy scandal still matters three years later? Because Republicans are starting to lie about it again. https://t.co/5yBJCF7XMp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2022

President Zelenskyy last night got emotional talking about the people killed in Putin's invasion of Ukraine.



"50 Ukrainian children killed in 13 days of war, and in an hour it was 52. 52 children. I will never forgive that." pic.twitter.com/mP6Y4qm3dV — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2022

⚡️Foreign volunteers will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they want to, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on March 9.



Twenty thousand foreign volunteers have joined Ukrainian forces to fight Russia since March 6. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, released an open letter that she said was her “testimony” from Ukraine.



Since the war began, she has used her platform to raise awareness of crimes against children and the elderly and to call for help for Ukraine.https://t.co/Zdeg7bJ5vi pic.twitter.com/PiYKf4FVzd — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 9, 2022

Okay, the MiGs to Ukraine seems like a dead issue. Rather than continuing that debate publically, let’s move to unmanned combat aerial vehicles, like the ones Turkey has been providing since the war started. Seems reasonable right? #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/WtK32UhfKk — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 9, 2022

⚡️Zelensky urges Poland, US to decide on logistics of sending fighter jets to Ukraine immediately.



“Listen, we have a war! We do not have time for all these signals,” Zelensky said. “It’s about human lives! We ask once again: Solve it faster. Do not shift the responsibility.” — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022

⚡️ Armed Forces: Russia captures 400 Ukrainians in Kherson.



Ukraine’s Armed Forces report that in an attempt to crush Ukrainian resistance, Russian National Guard units have entered Kherson and illegally detained over 400 Ukrainian citizens. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022

🔴Angry Russian mothers have accused Vladimir Putin of deploying their sons as "cannon fodder" in his invasion of Ukraine



Read more here👇https://t.co/G1kd8kcedA pic.twitter.com/Kd4fB6tG1v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2022

#Ukraine has informed IAEA of power loss at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, @rafaelmgrossi says development violates key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply; in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

Should @FoxNews's @GregGutfield be fired? He's passing #Russian disinformation in a newscast. Dangerous. "Fox News Reporter In Ukraine Rebuts Colleague Greg Gutfeld's Ugly Take On War Coverage."https://t.co/qD1ItTtTjA — Bob Krause (@KrauseForIowa) March 9, 2022

Poland has welcomed 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine.



The UK has issued just 760 visas.



The UK’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis is a total disgrace. ⁰⁰@IanBlackford_MP #PMQs pic.twitter.com/i7pBcjUlZ3 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 9, 2022

How journalists decide which images from Ukraine are too awful to publish. With a particular look at that ⁦@nytimes⁩ photo you’ve probably seen; by ⁦@farhip⁩ https://t.co/G7aw8MuOPP — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) March 9, 2022

Putin’s endgame appears to be reducing Ukraine to rubble. Via ⁦@MarcChampion1⁩ https://t.co/z8dKh0v3L7 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) March 9, 2022

#UPDATE Russia and Ukraine have agreed to open more humanitarian corridors to evacuate terrified civilians from bombarded cities as Moscow said some progress was being made in talks with Kyivhttps://t.co/A6Y7VHxnpG by @dmitryzaksAFP & @DaveClark_AFP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 9, 2022

Just left Ukraine to Romania. Huge queues of 6+ hours in snow and wind, caused by Ukraine border checks.



On the Ro side: food, hot drinks, free buses, help, volunteers, arranging of rooms. Free travel on Ro trains.



Textbook case of a civilised and humane approach to refugees. pic.twitter.com/ZzJGag6Irh — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) March 8, 2022

Black residents fleeing the war in Ukraine face a mixed bag of kindness and discrimination on the road to safety, @theOluwatosin reports | @newlinesmag https://t.co/wQBLTr9bGv — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) March 9, 2022

"We call the people from Europe that are coming here now refugees. We call the people coming here from Central America illegal immigrants. That basically tells you the problem," Allen Orr says. https://t.co/r8coYawQmf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2022