Stephen Colbert: GOP 'Fracking America's Moral Bedrock' In Vindman Attacks

My favorite line in this segment is Stephen Colbert talking about his Irish roots and the affinity he's always felt with the Irish -- until, he says after watching Sean Duffy question Alexander Vinman's patriotism on CNN, "I found out this asshole was one."

Via Deadline:

Colbert noted that Vindman is the first official to testify who actually heard Trump’s July call with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“During Trump’s Ukrainian phone call, Vindman was listening in from The Situation Room,” Colbert explained. “So it wasn’t hearsay. Vindman could actually hear the bad stuff Trump say.” No, that’s not a typo.

The comedian then recapped transcripts of the call.

“Ukraine said they were ready for more military aid, then Trump said, ‘I want you to do us a favor, though,'” Colbert said in his best Trump voice.

“Then he asked for dirt on the Bidens and the DNC. Pretty bold. It’s like if The Sixth Sense were called “Bruce Willis doesn’t know he’s dead,” Colbert quipped, referring to the M. Night Shyamalan film.

According to Colbert, he “heard it through the phone line” Vindman’s testimony may have been a turning point in the impeachment inquiry.