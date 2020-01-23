Twitter Blasts Sen. Marsha Blackburn After She Questions Vindman's Patriotism

So much for that whole "do impartial justice" vow. Senator Marsha Blackburn is not paying attention and not only is she not paying attention, but she is also tweeting from the Senate floor during the presentation by House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff.

In her tweet, she insinuates that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is no patriot. "Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot," she wrote. "How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy?"

Uhhh, Marsha? That would be Dear Leader, not the patriot who stood up to him.

Twitter erupted with derision. Here are a few reactions:

Are you freaking serious?



Vindman received a Purple Heart medal for wounds sustained from an IED attack in the Iraq War in 2004.



As far as badmouthing and ridiculing our great nation in front of Russia, aim your criticism not at Vindman, but at Trump, who has done just that. https://t.co/LzrNHiEuA8 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 23, 2020

Marsha Blackburn is the Louis Gohmert of the Senate. Hat tip @MollyJongFast https://t.co/sINBe8K6tr — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 23, 2020

How patriotic is it to be tweeting when you’re supposed to be a Senate juror? Disgusting Trump toadie. https://t.co/f11Kv46dFY — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) January 23, 2020

He did not badmouth the nation, he was wounded fighting for it. He spoke with tremendous praise and pride for the nation in the hearings, telling his father not to be afraid for him because this is America. https://t.co/XbTlUkNGdL — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 23, 2020

There are few people in public life who badmouth and ridicule America more than Donald Trump



He's been doing it for decades as a private citizen, candidate, and now as presidenthttps://t.co/Ig412D7aaN — XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) January 23, 2020

So Marsha Blackburn has no problem breaking her oath of impartiality to criticize a war hero and patriot. Congratulations, Marsha, you've earned a spot in the fascist bucket!