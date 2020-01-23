Politics
Twitter Blasts Sen. Marsha Blackburn After She Questions Vindman's Patriotism

Senator Marsha Blackburn not only tweeted in the midst of the impeachment trial, but she also chose out a decorated veteran who has served this country for his entire career.
By Karoli Kuns
Image from: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

So much for that whole "do impartial justice" vow. Senator Marsha Blackburn is not paying attention and not only is she not paying attention, but she is also tweeting from the Senate floor during the presentation by House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff.

In her tweet, she insinuates that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is no patriot. "Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot," she wrote. "How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy?"

Uhhh, Marsha? That would be Dear Leader, not the patriot who stood up to him.

Twitter erupted with derision. Here are a few reactions:

So Marsha Blackburn has no problem breaking her oath of impartiality to criticize a war hero and patriot. Congratulations, Marsha, you've earned a spot in the fascist bucket!

