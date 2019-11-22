Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Marsha Blackburn Spews Dual Loyalty Trope At Lt. Col. Vindman

In a terse tweet, the Senator from Tennessee accused the decorated American veteran who testified in impeachment hearings of being a spy.
By Aliza Worthington
Marsha Blackburn Spews Dual Loyalty Trope At Lt. Col. Vindman
Image from: Screenshot

In the "There Are No Depths" Chronicles, Episode 89,322, the GOP's Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tries her hand at propagating tin-foil hat conspiracy theories about an American hero.

Sure, Sen. Blackburn.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, emigrated as a toddler from the Soviet Bloc, appeared as a child in a Ken Burns documentary about the Statue of Liberty, grew up to serve his country honorably by not only becoming Harvard-educated, but a purple-heart-decorated military officer, serving in a war that has lasted nearly half his life, THAT guy — THAT GUY — is a "handler" for the whistleblower. HE is the one reporting back to a foreign adversary about how to hurt America, manipulating the person who was trying to protect America and Ukraine. Or something.

Make THAT make sense.

You can't. It doesn't. Blackburn is just taking the opportunity to get Trump to look her way. Perhaps she was inspired by or jealous of Elise Stefanik's ability to catch his eye by being an absolute tool during the hearings. Maybe Blackburn thought she, too, could garner some of Trump's coveted praise by smearing this American patriot with anti-Semitic and xenophobic tropes of dual loyalty.

After all. When facts aren't on your side...


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.