Marsha Blackburn Spews Dual Loyalty Trope At Lt. Col. Vindman

In the "There Are No Depths" Chronicles, Episode 89,322, the GOP's Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tries her hand at propagating tin-foil hat conspiracy theories about an American hero.

Vindictive Vindman is the “whistleblower’s” handler. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 22, 2019

Sure, Sen. Blackburn.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, emigrated as a toddler from the Soviet Bloc, appeared as a child in a Ken Burns documentary about the Statue of Liberty, grew up to serve his country honorably by not only becoming Harvard-educated, but a purple-heart-decorated military officer, serving in a war that has lasted nearly half his life, THAT guy — THAT GUY — is a "handler" for the whistleblower. HE is the one reporting back to a foreign adversary about how to hurt America, manipulating the person who was trying to protect America and Ukraine. Or something.

Make THAT make sense.

You can't. It doesn't. Blackburn is just taking the opportunity to get Trump to look her way. Perhaps she was inspired by or jealous of Elise Stefanik's ability to catch his eye by being an absolute tool during the hearings. Maybe Blackburn thought she, too, could garner some of Trump's coveted praise by smearing this American patriot with anti-Semitic and xenophobic tropes of dual loyalty.

After all. When facts aren't on your side...

Are you even capable of feeling shame anymore? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 22, 2019

Why are you such unrepentant garbage?



Love, a constituent — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) November 22, 2019

I'm guessing this is your handler, Marsha... pic.twitter.com/JVxKugijbf — Mindy L. (@mlaff1222) November 22, 2019