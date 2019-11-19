Vindman Tells His Father: 'I Will Be Fine For Telling The Truth'

It's almost sad for Republicans that Alexander Vindman is a witness. If they didn't deserve everything they have coming to them, Vindman would be too "fresh out of central casting" as the credible witness oozing patriotism and honor.

He's a refugee from the Soviet Union, and he and his two brothers are US Military. He has security clearances and expertise on Ukraine that gave him access to the White House and the infamous "perfect phone call."

And the closing of his opening statement will most definitely end up in the Ken Burns documentary. (Transcript via The New York Times):

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN: Next month will mark 40 years since my family arrived in the United States as refugees. When my father was 47 years old he left behind his entire life and the only home he had ever known to start over in the United States so that his three sons could have better, safer lives. His courageous decision inspired a deep sense of gratitude in my brothers and myself and instilled in us a sense of duty and service. All three of us have served or are currently serving in the military. Our collective military service is a special part of our family’s story in America. I also recognize that my simple act of appearing here today, just like the courage of my colleagues who have also truthfully testified before this Committee, would not be tolerated in many places around the world. In Russia, my act of expressing my concerns to the chain of command in an official and private channel would have severe personal and professional repercussions and offering public testimony involving the President would surely cost me my life. I am grateful for my father’s brave act of hope 40 years ago and for the privilege of being an American citizen and public servant, where I can live free of fear for mine and my family’s safety. Dad, my sitting here today, in the US Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.

Here's the full opening statement, and again, the transcript is available behind a login at The New York Times.

NOTE: If you watch the video above in full screen you'll notice some audience members cracking up behind Vindman. We assume this is about #DevinNunesIsAnIdiot.