Sen. Brian Schatz Says He Will Block Nominees Over USAID

His move is in protest of co-president Elon Musk’s declaring that he and Trump will shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 4, 2025

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said yesterday he’s placing a “blanket hold” on President Donald Trump’s nominees for the State Department. That's what we like to see! Via NBC News:

Schatz, who is on the Foreign Relations Committee, said his move is in protest of Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk’s declaring that he and Trump will shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“Dismantling USAID is illegal and makes us less safe. USAID was created by federal law and is funded by Congress. Donald Trump and Elon Musk can’t just wish it away with a stroke of a pen — they need to pass a law,” Schatz said in a statement.

“Until and unless this brazenly authoritarian action is reversed and USAID is functional again, I will be placing a blanket hold on all of the Trump administration’s State Department nominees,” he continued. “This is self-inflicted chaos of epic proportions that will have dangerous consequences all around the world.”

NEWS

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz says he’s putting a blanket hold on all of President Trump’s State Department nominees until USAID is back up and running.

Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T17:10:32.856Z

THIS IS WHAT WE WANT!! Stop them all. Freeze the Senate! Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz has announced he will put a blanket hold on all Trump diplomatic nominees. Go @brianschatz.bsky.social!

Fred Wellman (@fpwellman.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T17:18:57.090Z

"This is not a minor transgression. This is an illegal act. They stormed into buildings, they shut down agencies illegally." - @schatz.bsky.social

Brad Johnson (@climatebrad.hillheat.com) 2025-02-03T21:19:33.331Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon