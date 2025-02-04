Sen. Brian Schatz Says He Will Block Nominees Over USAID

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said yesterday he’s placing a “blanket hold” on President Donald Trump’s nominees for the State Department. That's what we like to see! Via NBC News:

Schatz, who is on the Foreign Relations Committee, said his move is in protest of Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk’s declaring that he and Trump will shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“Dismantling USAID is illegal and makes us less safe. USAID was created by federal law and is funded by Congress. Donald Trump and Elon Musk can’t just wish it away with a stroke of a pen — they need to pass a law,” Schatz said in a statement.

“Until and unless this brazenly authoritarian action is reversed and USAID is functional again, I will be placing a blanket hold on all of the Trump administration’s State Department nominees,” he continued. “This is self-inflicted chaos of epic proportions that will have dangerous consequences all around the world.”