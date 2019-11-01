NC GOPer Says The Quiet Part Out Loud: Down With Integrity, Yay Corruption

As often as I curse the goddesses for Twitter, I thank them. Here we find Sen. Jeff Jackson of North Carolina sharing a video of him calling out his fellow state senators of the GOP persuasion for failing to call a vote, prompting them to admit to their corruption red-handed and laughing about it.
Quick background: Republican-majority North Carolina legislature passed a budget. Democratic Governor Roy Cooper vetoed it, because it included corporate tax breaks, but did not include a pay raise for teachers, nor Medicaid expansion funding. GOP-led NC Senate would like to override that veto, but cannot as long as those pesky Democratic senators actually show up for the vote. So, they keep cancelling the vote, and trying to trick the Dems into missing the vote so they can override Gov. Cooper's veto.
Silly Republicans.
And now, North Carolina does not have a budget as a result.
Sen. Jeff Jackson called them on this gross and corrupt maneuvering, and GOP Senator Jerry Tillman basically stood up and said, "Yup."