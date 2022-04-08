Brian Schatz Eviscerates Josh Hawley For Blatant Hypocrisy

Hawaiian senator Brian Schatz did a great job yesterday, calling out rank hypocrite Josh Hawley -- you know, the senator for Missouri who doesn't actually live there? The insurrection-adjacent senator?

"He's doing a very specific thing. He is damaging the Department of Defense," he said.

"We have senior DoD leaders, we are the Armed Services committee, coming to us and saying, 'I don't know what to tell him. I don't know how to satisfy him, but he is blocking the staffing of the senior leadership at the Department of Defense.'

"This comes from a guy who raised his fist in solidarity with the insurrectionists. This comes from a guy who, before the Russian invasion, suggested that maybe it would be wise for Zelenskyy to make a few concessions about Ukraine and their willingness to join NATO. This comes from a guy who, just about a month ago, voted against Ukraine aid.

"He is saying it is going too slow. He voted no! He voted no on Ukraine aid and now he has the gall to say it is going too slow. And this final insult is that until Secretary Austin resigns -- that's not a serious request. People used to come to me during the Trump administration all the time, 'Do you think Trump should resign? Do you think Tillerson should resign? That's stupid.

"Of course, I think all of the people I disagree with should quit their jobs and be replaced with people I love. That's not the way the world works! It is not a reasonable request, until the Secretary of Defense resigns, I'm going to block all of his requests, and coming from a person that exonerated Donald Trump for extorting Zelenskyy for withholding lethal aid. They withheld lethal aid until and unless Zelenskyy would release false smears against Joe Biden's son, and then he voted to exonerate President Trump for this.

"So spare me the new solidarity with the Ukrainians and with the free world, because this man's record is exactly the opposite."

Whew. I think I need a cigarette.

I could not love more this long-overdue evisceration of the triflin' trollin' performance artist who lives full-time in Virginia but is, somehow, the senator for Missouri, Josh Hawley.



