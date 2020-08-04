Trump Bypasses Senate To Put 'Racist Nutball' At Defense Dept

Anthony Tata was NEVER going to get Senate approval for a Department of Defense job. But why would Trump let THAT stop him? Wapo reports:

MINUTES BEFORE Anthony J. Tata was set to testify last week before the Senate Armed Services Committee, the hearing on his nomination to a top policy position in the Pentagon was canceled. Committee Chairman James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) claimed the committee hadn’t received all the necessary documents, but it was clear that enough members of the committee — Republican and Democratic — knew enough about Mr. Tata and his bigoted views to realize he was completely unsuitable for this critical job. President Trump’s response? Doubling down on bigotry while showing total contempt for the U.S. Senate. On Sunday, the Pentagon announced Mr. Tata’s appointment to an acting position that doesn’t require Senate confirmation, with identical duties to the position for which the Senate did not deem him qualified.

The New York Times has juicier bits:

Mr. Tata endeared himself to the president using a tried-and-true method: praising Mr. Trump on Fox News and bashing his political opponents. Mr. Tata promoted conspiracy theories that John O. Brennan, the C.I.A. director under President Barack Obama, wanted to oust Mr. Trump from office, even through assassination if necessary. Mr. Tata also said Mr. Obama and Michelle Obama, the first lady, engaged in “borderline treasonous” behavior by expressing their dismay over a Trump presidency during the transition period. Mr. Tata’s views, expressed in a series of tweets, struck a jarring note. He called Islam “the most oppressive violent religion” and referred to Mr. Obama as a “terrorist leader.” He has since apologized for the remarks, which were first reported by CNN.

Yep, he's extra special. Chris Hayes asked Senator Brian Schatz about all of this on Monday night's "All In":

CHRIS HAYES: A man who was nominated to be the number three at the Pentagon by the Trump administration, [has made] tons of wild and offensive statements. He called President Obama a terrorist senator, accused John Brennan of treason, he was so bad he didn't have the votes in the Republican committee to actually be confirmed, so his nomination was pulled. And then they just named him to the job anyway in a position they basically said like the guy doing the stuff that would be the stuff that he was nominated to do, essentially, and gave you and Mitch McConnell and everyone in the Senate an enormous middle finger. What do you think about this?

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ (D-HI): I think you have got it exactly right. I think two things. First of all, we're not sure what he did in terms of putting Tata in, despite not having the votes and despite already having been nominated, is legal. So that will get litigated. But the bottom line is this: Mitch McConnell has decided that the Senate doesn't matter. Mitch McConnell will not move in contradiction of Donald Trump under any circumstances. And one of the most disappointing things for me is Mark Esper, the Secretary of the Department of Defense. There was some hope that, although a Republican, that he would try to uphold the institution of the DOD. And keep it from becoming partisanized and polluted by Donald Trump's racism, and he failed on that count. You now have the number three person in the DOD who is a racist nut ball.

CHRIS HAYES: Well, note to future Democratic president, advice and consent for all intents and purposes doesn't mean anything. So don't let it stop you. Senator, thank you for your time tonight.