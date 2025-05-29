Elon Musk Turns Tail And Runs Out Of Trump Administration

Don't let the door hit your ass on the way out, Elmo.
By John AmatoMay 29, 2025

Elon Musk's tenure in the Trump administration is officially over.

The richest man in the world has been fading from the public eye for the last several weeks as his car company, Tesla, has been devastated by his thuggery and extreme right-wing antics.

Musk was considered a Special Government Employee leading the idiotic Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which went in and illegally fired thousands of federal workers, threatened and bullied thousands more and tried to take over entire computer networks within the Treasury and Social Security departments to try snf obtain access to hundreds of millions of US citizen's private information.

Doge was a complete flop in its efforts to cut waste and fraud in government agencies, as it was found to be lying and exaggerating when trying to explain what its department's actions had accomplished.

DODGE acted more like Trump's brown shirts in ICE, wearing balaclavas and picking people off the streets in unmarked cars than an actual committee looking to accomplish prudent goals.

Musk's exit coincides with his criticisms of the Big Ugly Budget bill House Republicans just narrowly passed. He was correct when he said this budget increases the federal deficit by billions of dollars while at the same time, "undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."

Anything to undermine DOGE is a good thing.

The spin shop is open, of course, for the MAGA GOP and Fox News.

When Trump was asked to respond to Musk's criticisms of the bill, the Demented Donald refused and gave a wordy response, blaming Democrats for not voting for the bill.

Discussion

