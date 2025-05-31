Tim Scott Smears It On Thick For Elon Musk

This is an otherworldly segment on Fox Business...

Sen. Tim Scott went into over-the-top praise mode for Elon Musk and DOGE. Elon, that guy who lied and said 300-year-olds were receiving Social Security benefits. They were not.

At one time Sen. Tim Scott was a rising star in the Republican party and now he is just a mealymouthed MAGA cultist recycling debunked lies in the service of scumbag Elon Musk and demented Donald Trump.

Musk is hightailing out of the Trump administration with Tesla's stock prices in the tank because of his actions. Tim Scott pretended that Musk performed a wonderful civic duty. Another lie.

VARNEY: Mr. Senator, how do you see the future of Doge without Musk? SCOTT: Well first, let's thank Elon Musk for his amazing service to the American people. He has done what no one else has done before, found hundreds of billions of dollars of cuts and waste, fraud, and abuse. No more 300-year-olds getting Social Security checks because of Elon Musk. Thank God that President Trump had the wisdom to put Elon in place. We will make sure that those cuts are permanent in our spending packages going forward. We need less spending from the American government and more Americans having their own money to make their decisions.

Wow, Senator Scott, that's laying on the lies thick.

How does government spending affect Social Security benefits? It doesn't. It's a right for the American people who pay into the system, not an undeserved gift.

Please show us the evidence. They can't because there is none. What permanent cuts will Senate Republicans make?

Musk's DOGE was a con that the MAGA GOP is in on to hurt the federal government and the working class.

It's icky to hear a Senator thank God for Demented Donald.

Maybe he should be thanking Satan instead.