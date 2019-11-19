Why 'Devin Nunes Is An Idiot' Is Trending On Twitter

Imagine him in a cow suit, it's easier.

Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman are firsthand witnesses to all of this shit, MAGAs.



We don't need the whistleblower to testify.#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot #tuesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/8wvFgU5CNr — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 19, 2019

So Devin Nunes gave an opening statement at Tuesday's impeachment inquiry hearing, and he had three main points to make:

1. No one should watch these hearings. They're a "Democrat" Party (yeah) fraud.

Has anyone reminded Devin Nunes what happened to "Monty Python's Life of Brian" ticket sales once the Catholic League told people *not* to watch it? #DevinNunesIsAnIdiot pic.twitter.com/B3XloyavSA — Frances Langum (@bluegal) November 19, 2019

2. This is the Liberal Media's fault! They hate Donald Trump!

#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot#ImpeachmentHearing



So the GOP has decided to go with straight-up McCarthyism: "Do you now or have you ever disagreed with the Dear Leader?"



Also The Media is a tool of evil Libtards like me.



Cool. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) November 19, 2019

3. Instead, everyone should check out this article in "The Hill" by John Solomon, which pushes Russia talking points on Ukraine.

Devin Nunes upset that The Hill is fact checking a false story written by John Solomon. The GOP loves the media when it writes baseless articles that support them. #ImpeachmentHearings — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 19, 2019

Jimmy The Fink Finkelstein owns @thehill. He’s pals w Nosferatu Giuliani & President #ChestPains.



AND



Fink facilitated @jsolomonReports’ Putin-backed propaganda that Ukraine, not Russia, hacked our election.



Prolly a coincidence.#DevinNunesIsAnIdiothttps://t.co/B3qbiDGebi — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) November 19, 2019

The Hill is reviewing the work of former "opinion contributor" John Solomon, whose pieces on Ukraine have received brutal criticism from witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. Below is the text of an email to The Hill's staff from Editor in Chief Bob Cusack. pic.twitter.com/X7prnWudDx — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 18, 2019

And so now "Devin Nunes is an idiot" is trending on Twitter.

Devin Nunes is what would happen if someone tried to make stupid from concentrate, but forgot to add water.#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) November 19, 2019

I feel really bad for Steve Carell when he has to play this twat in the movie of all this clusterfuckery.#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot

#ImpeachmentHearings

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Corey Yeoward (@CompositionFour) November 19, 2019

Devin Nunes is the Matt Gaetz of Jim Jordans.#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) November 19, 2019

And Devin Nunes's opponent is fundraising off his idiocy, the one great thing to come out of Republicans on this committee.