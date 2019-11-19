Why 'Devin Nunes Is An Idiot' Is Trending On Twitter

Imagine him in a cow suit, it's easier.
So Devin Nunes gave an opening statement at Tuesday's impeachment inquiry hearing, and he had three main points to make:
1. No one should watch these hearings. They're a "Democrat" Party (yeah) fraud.
2. This is the Liberal Media's fault! They hate Donald Trump!
3. Instead, everyone should check out this article in "The Hill" by John Solomon, which pushes Russia talking points on Ukraine.
And so now "Devin Nunes is an idiot" is trending on Twitter.
And Devin Nunes's opponent is fundraising off his idiocy, the one great thing to come out of Republicans on this committee.